ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) and Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Comparing side by side

As Business Services businesses, ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) and Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries Incorporated 38 0.38 N/A 1.24 34.08 Fiserv Inc. 91 11.90 N/A 2.47 42.68

In table 1 we can see ABM Industries Incorporated and Fiserv Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fiserv Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ABM Industries Incorporated. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. ABM Industries Incorporated’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Fiserv Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ABM Industries Incorporated and Fiserv Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.9% 2.3% Fiserv Inc. 0.00% 46.6% 10.8%

Risk & Volatility

ABM Industries Incorporated has a 0.63 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Fiserv Inc. has beta of 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ABM Industries Incorporated is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Fiserv Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. ABM Industries Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fiserv Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ABM Industries Incorporated and Fiserv Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Fiserv Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

ABM Industries Incorporated has an average price target of $41, and a 11.29% upside potential. On the other hand, Fiserv Inc.’s potential upside is 4.89% and its average price target is $109.8. The data provided earlier shows that ABM Industries Incorporated appears more favorable than Fiserv Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ABM Industries Incorporated and Fiserv Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 91.12%. About 0.9% of ABM Industries Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Fiserv Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABM Industries Incorporated 1.23% 4.36% 14.91% 25.6% 36.39% 31.08% Fiserv Inc. 11.96% 13.97% 22.69% 24.53% 41.59% 43.46%

For the past year ABM Industries Incorporated was less bullish than Fiserv Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Fiserv Inc. beats ABM Industries Incorporated.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.