ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) Comparison side by side

Both ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries Incorporated 38 0.39 N/A 1.24 34.08 China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 11 1.22 N/A 0.88 11.80

Demonstrates ABM Industries Incorporated and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ABM Industries Incorporated. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. ABM Industries Incorporated is currently more expensive than China Customer Relations Centers Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.9% 2.3% China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0.00% 37% 27.1%

Risk and Volatility

ABM Industries Incorporated is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.63. China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s 122.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.22 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ABM Industries Incorporated is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ABM Industries Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ABM Industries Incorporated and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ABM Industries Incorporated has a 6.77% upside potential and an average price target of $41.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of ABM Industries Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.3% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ABM Industries Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 34.51% are China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABM Industries Incorporated 1.23% 4.36% 14.91% 25.6% 36.39% 31.08% China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -9.28% -2.08% -11.3% -8.32% 15.5% -20.37%

For the past year ABM Industries Incorporated had bullish trend while China Customer Relations Centers Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ABM Industries Incorporated beats on 8 of the 11 factors China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.