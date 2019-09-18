ABM Industries (ABM) to pay $0.18 on Nov 4, 2019; American Campus Communities (ACC) Sentiment Is 1.28

ABM Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM) is expected to pay $0.18 on Nov 4, 2019. (NYSE:ABM) shareholders before Oct 2, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. ABM Industries Inc’s current price of $36.49 translates into 0.49% yield. ABM Industries Inc’s dividend has Oct 3, 2019 as record date. Sep 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 179,329 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ABM Industries Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABM); 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.88-EPS $1.98; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 06/03/2018 ABM Industries 1Q EPS 42c; 20/03/2018 – 6sense Launches New Platform with ABM Campaign Execution; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Rev $1.59B

American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 136 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 106 trimmed and sold positions in American Campus Communities Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 125.71 million shares, down from 128.78 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American Campus Communities Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 90 Increased: 96 New Position: 40.

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did American Campus Communities’s (NYSE:ACC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 21%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Campus Communities Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About American Campus Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:ACC) ROE Of 3.4%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Days To Buy American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.49 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 78.77 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in developing, owning, and managing high-quality student housing communities.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.21 million for 25.68 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Green Street Investors Llc holds 3.5% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. for 118,800 shares. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 2.32 million shares or 2.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Legg Mason Inc. has 2.82% invested in the company for 788 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has invested 2.31% in the stock. Presima Inc., a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 299,300 shares.

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 481,767 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C

