ABM Industries (ABM) to pay $0.18 on Nov 4, 2019; 3 Analysts Covering American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)

ABM Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM) is expected to pay $0.18 on Nov 4, 2019. (NYSE:ABM) shareholders before Oct 2, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. ABM Industries Inc’s current price of $36.30 translates into 0.50% yield. ABM Industries Inc’s dividend has Oct 3, 2019 as record date. Sep 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 461,415 shares traded or 35.07% up from the average. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 30/04/2018 – ABM Awarded Contract with San Jacinto College; 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days; 25/04/2018 – Folloze joins the Marketo® Accelerate Ecosystem; Offers Comprehensive, Powerful ABM Solution for Enterprises; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B

Among 4 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters has $26 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.25’s average target is 18.65% above currents $17.91 stock price. American Eagle Outfitters had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 21. Citigroup maintained American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) on Thursday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, September 5. See American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) latest ratings:

05/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Maintain

05/09/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

05/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $27.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital 24.0000

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. It has a 27.09 P/E ratio. The firm also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold ABM Industries Incorporated shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 65.13 million shares or 0.44% more from 64.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 1.16 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) or 23,815 shares. Geode Capital Lc holds 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) or 844,247 shares. Wasatch holds 45,878 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 11,715 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation holds 22,150 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Menta Cap Llc holds 0.14% or 8,200 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 2,376 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 922,320 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.03% or 45,035 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Moreover, Burney Comm has 0.02% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 6,350 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc has invested 0.04% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ABM Names Jill Golder to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ABM Industries Announces Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ABM Industries Inc (ABM) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Industries EPS beats by $0.02, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer offering on-trend clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. The firm provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, including bras, undies, swim, sleep, and other products, as well as apparel and personal care products for women. It has a 11.75 P/E ratio. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name.

The stock increased 1.76% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 2.94 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q EPS 22C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $398 MLN; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Total Ending Inventories at Cost Increased 11% to $398 M; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, CO REALIZED $0.08 PER SHARE OF TAX BENEFIT IN 2017; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Net $39.9M; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 10%; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Net $94M