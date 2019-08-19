Abm Industries (ABM) Holder Dudley & Shanley Has Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose; Lincoln National Raised Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake by $815,070 as Stock Price Rose

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 7,622 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 4,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $371.25. About 236,311 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Abm Industries (ABM) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 21,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The hedge fund held 990,610 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Abm Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 62,830 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Ended 1Q With Total Debt, Including Standby Letters of Credit, of $1.3 Billion; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES NL – ENTERS NON-BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH A UNIT OF NEWCREST MINING TO ADVANCE EXPLORATION ON EURO PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ABM Industries to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ABM Industries Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Industries: Why I’m Passing On Investing Today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 38,264 shares. Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). 49,300 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability. Raymond James & Associates owns 5,915 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) or 24,800 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Parametric Assoc Ltd reported 0.01% stake. 42,712 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Profund Ltd Llc invested in 5,740 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Allstate Corp invested in 0.01% or 15,002 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Anchor Advisors Limited invested in 29,934 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Mellon has 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 1.16M shares. Teton Advsr holds 0.16% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) or 44,500 shares.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49 million for 16.81 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares to 25,599 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,849 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Leidos tops Q2 earnings estimates, issues first dividend hike – Washington Business Journal” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) Shareholders Feel About Its 137% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Announces Long-Term Contract With Northrop Grumman (NOC) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop Grumman: A Long-Term Investment Case – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 361 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated invested in 577,273 shares. 9,853 are held by Cap Planning Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. 57,133 were reported by Amer Intll Gru. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.34% stake. Bessemer Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). The Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.04% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Tci Wealth reported 888 shares stake. Investment Llc has 12,664 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Webster Bancshares N A holds 0.05% or 1,255 shares. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.43% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Huntington National Bank & Trust invested 0.43% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Smithfield Communication has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IAT) by 67,503 shares to 8,646 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 6,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,803 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).