Abm Inds (ABM) Holding Lifted by Eaton Vance Management; As Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Share Value Rose, Sprott Has Cut Its Stake

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% . The hedge fund held 180,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 36,027 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cirrus Logic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRUS); 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic 4Q EPS 19c; 21/03/2018 Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 09/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Abm Inds Inc (ABM) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 13,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 127,065 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, up from 113,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Abm Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 7,503 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 07/03/2018 – EEOC: ABM Aviation Sued by EEOC For Disability Discrimination; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries: Revised Guidance Is Primarily Result of Impact for U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 27/04/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 14/03/2018 – ABM Industries Announces Sale of Common Stk by Existing Hldrs; 25/04/2018 – Folloze joins the Marketo® Accelerate Ecosystem; Offers Comprehensive, Powerful ABM Solution for Enterprises; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.1% of ABM Industries; 30/04/2018 – ABM Awarded Contract with San Jacinto College; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Adj EPS 26c

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $45.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23,855 shares to 610,756 shares, valued at $100.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 2,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,454 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold ABM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 65.13 million shares or 0.44% more from 64.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold CRUS shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 48.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 47.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) by 953,126 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $9.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL) by 533,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Gold Resource Corp (NYSEMKT:GORO).

Analysts await Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CRUS’s profit will be $44.76M for 17.59 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Cirrus Logic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 305.26% EPS growth.