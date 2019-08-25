Abm Inds (ABM) Holder Wells Fargo & Company Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Dragoneer Investment Group Trimmed Servicenow (NOW) Position by $4.31 Million; Share Price Rose

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $263.07. About 2.56 million shares traded or 54.07% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Abm Inds Inc (ABM) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 27,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 248,764 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, down from 276,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Abm Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.84. About 258,406 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.1% Position in ABM Industries; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries: Revised Guidance Is Primarily Result of Impact for U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Introduces ABM Analytics to Transform B2B Measurement Strategies; 27/04/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES IN NON-BINDING HOA W/ NEWCREST FOR NT PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES NL – ENTERS NON-BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH A UNIT OF NEWCREST MINING TO ADVANCE EXPLORATION ON EURO PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY; 25/04/2018 – Folloze joins the Marketo® Accelerate Ecosystem; Offers Comprehensive, Powerful ABM Solution for Enterprises

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13 million for 285.95 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,645 are owned by Macquarie. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.05% or 45,171 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 62,026 shares. Paradigm Asset Co Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 300 shares. 1,900 are owned by Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Llc. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 1.22M shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0.01% or 21,090 shares. Alps Inc holds 2,242 shares. Caxton Assocs Lp holds 0.74% or 20,700 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited, a Guernsey-based fund reported 23,007 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 374,505 shares. Huntington Bancorporation, Ohio-based fund reported 343 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc) holds 0.07% or 4,839 shares in its portfolio. 2,806 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 16,152 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 1.28M shares to 9.02 million shares, valued at $116.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49 million for 15.88 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Lc has 0.04% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 68,250 shares. 31 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation owns 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 11,612 shares. Victory Mgmt has invested 0.16% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 79,244 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 50,000 shares. Fund Management Sa accumulated 7,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Allstate Corporation invested in 0.01% or 15,002 shares. Northern Tru invested 0.02% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 798 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 22,315 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Company stated it has 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 55,930 shares.