Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) and ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed Inc. 268 10.35 N/A 5.61 49.65 ShockWave Medical Inc. 46 39.88 N/A -12.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Abiomed Inc. and ShockWave Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 27.9% ShockWave Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Abiomed Inc. are 6.4 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor ShockWave Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. ShockWave Medical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Abiomed Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Abiomed Inc. and ShockWave Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 17.08% for Abiomed Inc. with average price target of $215. Competitively ShockWave Medical Inc. has a consensus price target of $33, with potential downside of -10.62%. Based on the data given earlier, Abiomed Inc. is looking more favorable than ShockWave Medical Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.8% of Abiomed Inc. shares and 69.8% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Abiomed Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of ShockWave Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abiomed Inc. 0.95% 5.11% 0.54% -17.97% -21.85% -14.3% ShockWave Medical Inc. -3.61% -11.42% 25.21% 0% 0% 60.39%

For the past year Abiomed Inc. had bearish trend while ShockWave Medical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Abiomed Inc. beats ShockWave Medical Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.