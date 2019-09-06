Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

Both Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed Inc. 265 11.06 N/A 5.61 49.65 InspireMD Inc. 5 1.15 N/A -16.64 0.00

Demonstrates Abiomed Inc. and InspireMD Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 27.9% InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.4% -74.4%

Volatility and Risk

Abiomed Inc. has a beta of 0.31 and its 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, InspireMD Inc.’s 88.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.88 beta.

Liquidity

6.4 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Abiomed Inc. Its rival InspireMD Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.5 respectively. Abiomed Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InspireMD Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Abiomed Inc. and InspireMD Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 InspireMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Abiomed Inc.’s average target price is $215, while its potential upside is 12.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Abiomed Inc. and InspireMD Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.8% and 25%. Insiders held 1.6% of Abiomed Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.2% of InspireMD Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abiomed Inc. 0.95% 5.11% 0.54% -17.97% -21.85% -14.3% InspireMD Inc. 7.82% -4.34% -34.71% -63.73% -67.24% -58.34%

For the past year Abiomed Inc. was less bearish than InspireMD Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Abiomed Inc. beats InspireMD Inc.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.