Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) and EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed Inc. 271 10.94 N/A 5.61 49.65 EDAP TMS S.A. 3 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Abiomed Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) and EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 27.9% EDAP TMS S.A. 0.00% -0.4% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.31 beta indicates that Abiomed Inc. is 69.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, EDAP TMS S.A. has beta of 1.78 which is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Abiomed Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 EDAP TMS S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Abiomed Inc.’s upside potential is 11.36% at a $215 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Abiomed Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 89.8% and 15.2% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Abiomed Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6% of EDAP TMS S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abiomed Inc. 0.95% 5.11% 0.54% -17.97% -21.85% -14.3% EDAP TMS S.A. 23.85% 17.95% -35.08% 23.37% 1.9% 74.05%

For the past year Abiomed Inc. had bearish trend while EDAP TMS S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

Abiomed Inc. beats EDAP TMS S.A. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.