Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) Reaches $210.43 1 Year Low; Last Week Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bloomin Brands had 8 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by William Blair on Thursday, February 14 to “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BLMN in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 8 report. See Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Loop Capital 22.0000

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank 24.0000

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $23.0000 18.0000

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $23

14/02/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

The stock of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) hit a new 52-week low and has $204.12 target or 3.00% below today’s $210.43 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $9.53 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $204.12 price target is reached, the company will be worth $285.87M less. The stock decreased 24.46% or $68.13 during the last trading session, reaching $210.43. About 1.71 million shares traded or 166.34% up from the average. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN; 08/03/2018 – ABIOMED – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED SETTLEMENT WITH U.S. DOJ RESOLVING CLAIMS ON CO’S REIMBURSEMENT OF EMPLOYEE EXPENSES FOR MEALS WITH HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–(Abiomed) Heart Pump System Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for lmpella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™ AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The company has market cap of $9.53 billion. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. It has a 37.51 P/E ratio. The firm offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter axial flow pump.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $17.71 million activity. SUTTER MARTIN P also sold $10.50M worth of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold Abiomed, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Investment Mgmt Co owns 4,927 shares. Gideon Advisors reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc owns 170,487 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Macroview Investment Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). D E Shaw reported 0% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 177,510 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Limited holds 0% or 757 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 8,515 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability invested in 7,248 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Invests has invested 0% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Swiss Retail Bank owns 142,700 shares. Blair William & Il owns 0.42% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 242,586 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 7,200 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.26% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold Bloomin' Brands, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Lc reported 0.01% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). James Invest Research holds 179,388 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Regions Corporation holds 0% or 14,996 shares. Principal Gp has 76,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Technologies has invested 0.07% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Glenmede Tru Na owns 1.56 million shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 54 shares. Hsbc Pcl reported 0.01% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). 29,188 were reported by First Lp. Raymond James Associates invested in 39,234 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.67 million shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 13,843 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 5,546 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

BloominÂ’ Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants primarily in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, U.S. and International. It has a 14.59 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurant portfolio has four concepts: Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; CarrabbaÂ’s Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and FlemingÂ’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.