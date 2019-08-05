Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) Reaches $202.38 After 3.00% Up Move; Venbio Select Advisor Trimmed Its Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Holding

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) stake by 10% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 100,000 shares as Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Venbio Select Advisor Llc holds 900,000 shares with $17.72M value, down from 1.00 million last quarter. Assembly Biosciences Inc now has $294.92M valuation. The stock decreased 4.95% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 16,459 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3

The stock of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.88% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $202.38. About 526,718 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Sees FY19 Rev $740M-$770M; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor; 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD); 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center HamburgThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $9.36 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $208.45 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ABMD worth $280.77M more.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $7.20 million activity. SUTTER MARTIN P sold $10.50M worth of stock.

More notable recent Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abiomed up 3% premarket on continuation of current level of reimbursement for Impella heart pump – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Abiomed, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ABMD) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Abiomed Is Still in the Recovery Ward – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Abiomed, Inc. – ABMD – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ABIOMED (ABMD) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Rise in Japan – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The company has market cap of $9.36 billion. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. It has a 36.21 P/E ratio. The firm offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter axial flow pump.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold Abiomed, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corp reported 712 shares. Trellus Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 2,200 shares. National Asset owns 1,803 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) owns 509,723 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. 13,061 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset. Creative Planning reported 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Bbva Compass Bank holds 0.02% or 1,374 shares. Principal Grp holds 0.02% or 68,640 shares. Shaker Investments Limited Liability Com Oh owns 11,545 shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 156 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 46 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 115,933 shares. Baillie Gifford & invested in 1.08 million shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 13,785 shares.

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.10 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.20 from last year’s $-1.3 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% negative EPS growth.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased Spdr Series Trust (XBI) stake by 500,000 shares to 1.00M valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc stake by 269,823 shares and now owns 10.53M shares. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Gets The Greenlight, Verastem Climbs On Licensing Deal, Merit Medical Earnings Disappoint – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Selling Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New 52-Week Lows for Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Assembly Biosciences Announces Changes to Senior Leadership Team – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.