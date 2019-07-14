Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) EPS Estimated At $1.07; Last Week Texas Instruments (TXN) Coverage

Analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report $1.07 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 37.18% from last quarter’s $0.78 EPS. ABMD’s profit would be $48.45 million giving it 61.38 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $1.07 EPS previously, Abiomed, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $262.69. About 400,128 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES FY REV. $740.0M TO $770.0M, EST. $747.3M; 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 25 TO 30 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Sees FY19 Rev $740M-$770M; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with "Neutral" on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has "Equal-Weight" rating and $10600 target. The stock has "Market Perform" rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 30. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with "Hold" rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The company has market cap of $11.90 billion. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. It has a 46.83 P/E ratio. The firm offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter axial flow pump.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $26.14 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider SUTTER MARTIN P sold $10.50M. Weber David M also sold $8.44M worth of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) on Friday, January 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold Abiomed, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

The stock increased 1.37% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 1.78M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $111.08 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 21.48 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. 23,174 shares valued at $2.34M were sold by Ilan Haviv on Thursday, January 31. Barker Ellen sold 1,435 shares worth $145,203. The insider XIE BING sold $922,762. 7,000 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $743,400 were sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H. BAHAI AHMAD also sold $2.80M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. 4,075 shares were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF, worth $418,992 on Friday, January 25. Whitaker Darla H sold 5,960 shares worth $601,658.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.