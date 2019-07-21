ABIOMED Inc. (ABMD) and MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG) Comparison side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) and MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABIOMED Inc. 294 15.33 N/A 5.61 46.28 MiMedx Group Inc. 3 1.65 N/A 0.31 10.58

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ABIOMED Inc. and MiMedx Group Inc. MiMedx Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ABIOMED Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. ABIOMED Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABIOMED Inc. 0.00% 24.9% 22.1% MiMedx Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.5% of ABIOMED Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.08% of MiMedx Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.8% of ABIOMED Inc. shares. Competitively, 7.5% are MiMedx Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABIOMED Inc. -0.23% -4.63% -28.17% -35.91% -30.88% -20.11% MiMedx Group Inc. 13.45% 8.22% 17.12% -10.11% -53.92% 83.8%

For the past year ABIOMED Inc. had bearish trend while MiMedx Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ABIOMED Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors MiMedx Group Inc.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

MiMedx Group, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts. The companyÂ’s proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix that are tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane derived from donated placental tissue for homologous applications; OrthoFlo, an amniotic fluid-derived allograft for homologous applications; Physio, a bone grafting material comprising 100% bone tissue with no added carrier; and CollaFix, a technology platform derived from collagen fiber technology designed to mimic the natural composition, structure, and mechanical properties of musculoskeletal tissues to augment their repair. The company also offers EpiCord, an umbilical cord allograft that provides a connective tissue matrix to replace or supplement damaged or inadequate integumental tissue; AmnioCord, an umbilical cord allograft that offers a protective environment for the healing process; and AmnioFill, a cellular tissue matrix allograft that enhances healing. Its products have applications in the areas of wound care, burns, surgery, orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmology, and dentistry. The company sells its products through direct sales force, and independent stocking distributors, and third party representatives in the United States, as well as independent distributors internationally. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.