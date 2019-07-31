ABIOMED Inc. (ABMD) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABIOMED Inc. 292 16.39 N/A 5.61 46.28 Integer Holdings Corporation 79 2.31 N/A 1.76 41.49

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ABIOMED Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation. Integer Holdings Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ABIOMED Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. ABIOMED Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Integer Holdings Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has ABIOMED Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABIOMED Inc. 0.00% 24.9% 22.1% Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 20% 7.6%

Risk and Volatility

ABIOMED Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.35 beta. Competitively, Integer Holdings Corporation’s beta is 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ABIOMED Inc. is 6 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, Integer Holdings Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. ABIOMED Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ABIOMED Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABIOMED Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Integer Holdings Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Integer Holdings Corporation’s consensus price target is $92, while its potential upside is 5.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.5% of ABIOMED Inc. shares and 95.7% of Integer Holdings Corporation shares. ABIOMED Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, 1.3% are Integer Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABIOMED Inc. -0.23% -4.63% -28.17% -35.91% -30.88% -20.11% Integer Holdings Corporation -3.63% -4.22% -9.63% -15.12% 10.02% -4.13%

For the past year ABIOMED Inc. was more bearish than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Summary

ABIOMED Inc. beats Integer Holdings Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.