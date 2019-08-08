Abiomed (ABMD) Valuation Rose While Biondo Investment Advisors Lowered Position; Eagle Global Advisors Raised Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Position by $629,000

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 318.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 48,620 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, up from 11,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 1.74M shares traded or 6.04% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 63,915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, down from 65,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.26% or $10.55 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 1.02M shares traded or 60.21% up from the average. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD); 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES 2019 GAAP OP. MARGIN 28% TO 30%; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Sees FY19 Rev $740M-$770M; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center; 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & stated it has 0.31% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Fincl Advantage Incorporated reported 285,221 shares or 3.49% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts accumulated 49,700 shares. Greenwich Investment Mgmt Inc holds 262,618 shares. Quantbot Techs LP holds 10,438 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Texas Yale reported 139,850 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Laffer holds 0% or 37,083 shares. Caxton Associates LP has 37,722 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. North Star Inv invested in 0% or 300 shares. Whittier Comm owns 21,657 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 4,887 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 21,768 shares. American Asset Mgmt holds 43,075 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc owns 36 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 94,803 are owned by Sigma Planning Corporation.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 11,320 shares to 469,261 shares, valued at $15.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 781,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.18M shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $209,117 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045 worth of stock or 4,500 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $7.20 million activity.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1,750 shares to 3,550 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk.

