Abiomed (ABMD) Stock Declined While Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Increased by $1.75 Million Its Stake; First Heartland Consultants Increased Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Stock Declined

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 78.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 6,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,934 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $276.52. About 146,123 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Sees FY19 Rev $740M-$770M; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 08/03/2018 – ABIOMED – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED SETTLEMENT WITH U.S. DOJ RESOLVING CLAIMS ON CO’S REIMBURSEMENT OF EMPLOYEE EXPENSES FOR MEALS WITH HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $343.05. About 2.43M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 150 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems; 31/05/2018 – BOEING DESIGNING ‘797’ TO MAKE MONEY OVER LIFE OF AIRPLANE; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 27/03/2018 – CDB AVIATION LEASE FINANCE DAC – ALL 5 AIRCRAFT ARE FROM CDB AVIATION’S ORDER BOOK WITH BOEING, AND ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER TO AIRLINE IN 2019; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dril (NYSE:DRQ) by 751,059 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $117.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 54,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,018 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $17.71 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.56% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Credit Agricole S A invested 0.1% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Bbva Compass Bancshares owns 0.02% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 1,374 shares. 8,657 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement System. Quantres Asset Ltd invested in 0.35% or 1,700 shares. Creative Planning reported 6,411 shares stake. Weiss Multi accumulated 12,500 shares. Marathon Management holds 0.1% or 780 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc holds 150,086 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui has 170,487 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 629,245 shares. Axa reported 60,189 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon owns 549,932 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ranger LP accumulated 19 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Grp stated it has 0% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IJT) by 36,073 shares to 1,894 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYY) by 6,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,832 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).