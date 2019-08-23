Abiomed (ABMD) Shareholder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose; Ringcentral (RNG) Stake Held by Scge Management Lp

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 125.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 250,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 449,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.40 million, up from 198,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $142.31. About 517,895 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 9,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 18,624 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 27,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $195.44. About 373,989 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Sees FY19 Rev $740M-$770M; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED REPORTS EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™; 08/03/2018 – ABIOMED – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED SETTLEMENT WITH U.S. DOJ RESOLVING CLAIMS ON CO’S REIMBURSEMENT OF EMPLOYEE EXPENSES FOR MEALS WITH HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS; 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 16/05/2018 – Abiomed May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon owns 253,282 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.03% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 698 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr accumulated 2,694 shares. Falcon Point Limited Liability holds 3,228 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Services Company Ma owns 284,118 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). First Mercantile owns 5,213 shares. Petrus Lta reported 0.05% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Telemus Limited invested in 0.02% or 2,325 shares. Victory Cap has invested 0.47% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Parametric Port Assocs Llc reported 0.01% stake. Atika Lc owns 1.63% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 74,500 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 351,776 shares. 1.84M were accumulated by Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Service Ma reported 98,936 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited stated it has 813 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1,228 were reported by Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1,581 shares stake. Stephens Investment Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.92% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Moreover, Shaker Investments Ltd Liability Corp Oh has 2.28% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 6,449 shares. Mirae Asset Invests invested in 0.01% or 4,946 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 16,552 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Ranger Invest Management Lp stated it has 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Llc invested in 177,510 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 5,920 are held by Brinker Capital. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc holds 115,933 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 400 shares.