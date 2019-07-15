Abiomed (ABMD) Shareholder Fil LTD Has Raised Position by $1.71 Million as Shares Declined; American Research & Management Has Increased Holding in Fedex (FDX) as Shares Declined

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 6,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,590 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16M, up from 43,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $262.68. About 189,208 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED REPORTS EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 05/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5(TM) and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Rev $174.4M; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–(Abiomed) Heart Pump System Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast

American Research & Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 224.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,165 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 3,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $168.14. About 1.34M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX EXPANDING E-COMMERCE CAPABILITIES WITH PURCHASE OF P2P; 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO: TARIFFS ARE COUNTER PRODUCTIVE TO ECONOMIC GROWTH

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $26.14 million activity. $8.44 million worth of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was sold by Weber David M.