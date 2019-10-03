Abiomed (ABMD) Shareholder De Burlo Group Has Lowered Stake; First Industrial Realty Tr (FR) Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Upped Stake

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Tr (FR) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 61,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 144,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31 million, up from 82,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.25. About 539,633 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $873,000, down from 7,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $163.39. About 588,295 shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 16/05/2018 – Abiomed May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 03/04/2018 – OPSENS’ TECHNOLOGY GRANTED FDA APPROVAL IN ABIOMED’S IMPELLA CARDIAC PUMP®; 08/03/2018 – ABIOMED – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED SETTLEMENT WITH U.S. DOJ RESOLVING CLAIMS ON CO’S REIMBURSEMENT OF EMPLOYEE EXPENSES FOR MEALS WITH HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS; 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 05/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5(TM) and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–(Abiomed) Heart Pump System Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Sees FY19 Rev $740M-$770M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 117.08 million shares or 1.23% more from 115.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas invested 0.08% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Northern Corp has 3.27 million shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha reported 165,130 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 85,693 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.03% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Tower Research Capital (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 2,234 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 32,300 shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 194,358 shares. Macquarie holds 0.14% or 2.19 million shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 19,388 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 72,494 shares. Stevens LP holds 25,109 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 9,400 shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 7,067 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 29,901 shares to 986,760 shares, valued at $40.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spon Adr by 37,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,596 shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $512.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11,300 shares to 53,350 shares, valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ABMD shares while 143 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 39.44 million shares or 5.18% more from 37.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Llc has invested 0.04% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). 14,489 are owned by One Trading Limited Partnership. 27,869 were reported by Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability Corporation. Invesco holds 303,615 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa reported 910 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Capstone Advsr Lc accumulated 5,898 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qs Invsts Lc invested in 0.03% or 10,032 shares. Art Lc holds 4,726 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Llc owns 0.01% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 634 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 1,503 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership reported 505,543 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Hilltop Holding invested in 2,789 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.04% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Mackay Shields Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Analysts await Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.81 per share. ABMD’s profit will be $42.20 million for 43.92 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Abiomed, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.00% negative EPS growth.