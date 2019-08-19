Abiomed (ABMD) Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Trimmed Its Position; Scout Investments Decreased Its Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Stake by $31.08 Million; Shares Rose

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 218,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 222,273 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.77 million, down from 441,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.54. About 271,725 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEEP 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ XYREM SNDA FOR CATAPLEXY IN PEDIATRIC NARCOLEPSY; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEE

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 40.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The hedge fund held 1,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 2,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $191.54. About 339,252 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5(TM) and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™ AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018

