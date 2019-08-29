Abiomed (ABMD) Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Rose; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Upped Autoliv (ALV) Stake by $794,970

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 40.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The hedge fund held 1,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 2,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $192.23. About 301,127 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for lmpella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES FY REV. $740.0M TO $770.0M, EST. $747.3M; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autoliv Inc (ALV) by 153.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 10,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% . The institutional investor held 17,968 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 7,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autoliv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $68.06. About 298,429 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 23/05/2018 – Autoliv: Invitation to Autoliv and Veoneer Investor Day webcast and telephone conference; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS RECENT EVENTS IN ADAS AND AD ENVIRONMENT ARE A REMINDER OF IMPORTANCE OF SYSTEM VALIDATIONS AND TO ALWAYS FOCUS ON HAVING SAFETY FIRST IN MIND; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV: CEVIAN AGREES NOT TO OWN MORE THAN 19.9% OF VEONEER; 03/04/2018 – In self-driving cars, human drivers and standards come up short -experts; 04/04/2018 – AUTOLIV HOLDER CEVIAN CAPITAL BOOSTS STAKE TO 9.62%; 22/03/2018 – Autoliv says CEO Carlson to take the helm at spin-off Veoneer; 09/05/2018 – Autoliv: GM Recognizes Autoliv for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – VEONEER CFO SAYS FOR VEONEER NET RD&E AS A PCT OF SALES AND EVEN AS A GROSS FIGURE SHOULD NOT GROW MUCH FURTHER TILL 2020 – INVESTOR DAY; 09/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Autoliv for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cevian ups stake in Autoliv to become biggest shareholder – Dagens lndustri

More notable recent Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100000 Investing In ABIOMED, Inc. To Contact The Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ABIOMED is Now Oversold (ABMD) – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABMD, IFF, NTAP and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Abiomed, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/01/2019: MYGN,ACAD,ABMD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,780 shares to 171,274 shares, valued at $28.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital LP owns 6,519 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nomura Asset Ltd has 0.02% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). 158,649 were accumulated by Stephens Invest Management Grp Ltd Liability. 150,086 are owned by Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co. Rmb Ltd invested in 0.09% or 12,782 shares. Bokf Na reported 6,170 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.54% or 2.06 million shares in its portfolio. Coe Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.97% or 2,917 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 8,772 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 2,866 are owned by Asset Mngmt Inc. Moody Bank Trust Division reported 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Jennison Assocs Llc has invested 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 44,499 shares.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,588 shares to 15,621 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Index Etf (SPY) by 1,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,202 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).