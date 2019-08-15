Abiomed (ABMD) Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Has Cut Stake by $342,000; Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) Holder Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Boosted Its Holding by $774,744 as Valuation Declined

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) by 33.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 5,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 20,122 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 15,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $122.72. About 1.82M shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 40.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 1,200 shares as the company's stock rose 0.54% . The hedge fund held 1,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 2,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $190.13. About 566,105 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Retail Bank Trust reported 33 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). First Amer Savings Bank holds 0.14% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 12,618 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co owns 133,974 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 206,984 shares. L & S Advsr Incorporated invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Calamos Advsr invested in 0.15% or 161,430 shares. Schroder Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,804 shares. Moore Capital Mgmt Lp owns 25,000 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity, a California-based fund reported 82,412 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Fmr Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 3.06 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 26,423 shares. Bangor Bankshares stated it has 0.15% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). King Street Capital Mgmt LP owns 120,000 shares.

