Abiomed (ABMD) Share Value Declined While Biondo Investment Advisors Has Decreased by $494,190 Its Stake; As Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Valueact Holdings LP Has Cut by $3.26 Million Its Position

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 101,727 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 23.74% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, down from 65,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $262.19. About 230,699 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES 2019 GAAP OP. MARGIN 28% TO 30%; 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED REPORTS EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Sees FY19 Rev $740M-$770M; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN; 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–(Abiomed) Heart Pump System Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare

Analysts await Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 37.18% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.78 per share. ABMD’s profit will be $48.48 million for 61.26 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Abiomed, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. HE’s profit will be $46.84M for 25.78 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

