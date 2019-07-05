Abiomed (ABMD) Market Valuation Declined While Congress Asset Management Company Has Trimmed Stake by $382,755; Raytheon Stk (RTN) Shareholder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Cut Its Holding by $9.08 Million

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Stk (RTN) by 71.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 49,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 70,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $172.89. About 570,019 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 1,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,780 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, down from 27,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $259.68. About 132,989 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 03/04/2018 – OPSENS’ TECHNOLOGY GRANTED FDA APPROVAL IN ABIOMED’S IMPELLA CARDIAC PUMP®; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith A O (NYSE:AOS) by 185,659 shares to 875,745 shares, valued at $46.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 559,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 37.18% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.78 per share. ABMD’s profit will be $48.48 million for 60.67 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Abiomed, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $26.14 million activity. SUTTER MARTIN P had sold 30,000 shares worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory owns 0.01% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 11,086 shares. 1,678 were reported by Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.01% stake. 101 were accumulated by Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 7,216 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp owns 4,627 shares. Pinebridge LP has 48,698 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Assetmark Inc accumulated 0% or 373 shares. Charles Schwab Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co reported 7,248 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Lc owns 3,140 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). 638 are owned by Advisory Svcs Network. Baillie Gifford And holds 1.08 million shares. Hilltop Inc has invested 0.22% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 3,501 shares. $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Jimenez Frank R.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 EPS, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $724.26M for 16.56 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 330,273 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $47.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 99,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Insmed Stk (NASDAQ:INSM).