Abiomed (ABMD) Holding Lifted by Ing Groep Nv; Cabot Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $2.07 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 39.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 8,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 21,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $274. About 2.59 million shares traded or 55.39% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 28.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 1,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 6,715 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 5,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 26.45% or $73.69 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 4.20 million shares traded or 554.98% up from the average. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 25 TO 30 PCT; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™ AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 05/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5(TM) and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–(Abiomed) Heart Pump System Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $7.06 million activity. 7,750 shares were sold by Schneider David, worth $1.71M. 22,000 shares valued at $5.06 million were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of stock. WADORS PATRICIA L also sold $1.53M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Thursday, February 7. $1.63M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by MILLER JEFFREY A.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67M for 297.83 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,716 were reported by Limited Com. 12,067 are owned by First Republic Invest Mngmt. 12,002 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Moreover, Css Limited Co Il has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Prudential Fincl reported 10,030 shares. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Llc invested in 85,912 shares. 191,094 were reported by Nomura Asset Communication Limited. Gamco Inc Et Al owns 14,210 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca reported 6,270 shares. Captrust Advsrs reported 16 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability reported 165,368 shares stake. Barometer Cap accumulated 0.53% or 18,725 shares. 186 are owned by Shine Invest Advisory. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 26,725 shares.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 7,709 shares to 245,636 shares, valued at $16.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 2,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $17.71 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Prudential Fincl invested in 43,567 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus stated it has 0% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 30,781 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Epoch Invest Prtnrs, New York-based fund reported 9,607 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 8,264 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company stated it has 193 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gulf Int Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Captrust Advsr reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 190,048 shares. Quantres Asset Limited reported 0.35% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 24,200 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers accumulated 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Investments Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Piedmont Investment Advsr reported 0.04% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 54,000 shares to 34,093 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,443 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).