Abiomed (ABMD) Holder Sit Investment Associates Has Cut Stake; Atlanta Capital Management Co Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered as Share Value Rose

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 67.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 10,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 4,880 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, down from 15,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $177.89. About 552,210 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD); 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center; 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 16/05/2018 – Abiomed May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Sees FY19 Rev $740M-$770M; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for lmpella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 28,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180.16M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt has 4.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 36,309 shares. Chatham Cap Grp holds 5,449 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Alps holds 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 70,983 shares. Arbor Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 9,678 shares stake. Md Sass Services invested 1.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company holds 5.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.18M shares. Clal Ins Enterprises reported 570,000 shares. Falcon Point Ltd Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,721 shares. West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Limited Liability has invested 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Holderness Invs holds 63,296 shares. Accuvest Glob owns 12,442 shares. Newbrook Capital LP reported 328,544 shares stake. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Limited Liability has invested 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Addenda Capital Inc holds 106,366 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11,402 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $371.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 13,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.81 per share. ABMD’s profit will be $42.20M for 47.82 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Abiomed, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ABMD shares while 143 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 39.44 million shares or 5.18% more from 37.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Bank Corporation reported 2,201 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 8,515 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Piedmont Invest Advsr accumulated 3,908 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Moreover, Altfest L J And Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc reported 108,143 shares. Meeder Asset Inc reported 0% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). The New York-based Trellus Mngmt Co Llc has invested 0.35% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 12,157 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.06% or 100,822 shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Fincl has invested 0.4% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 2,491 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 1,834 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru reported 0% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Mun (NTC) by 711,113 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $16.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr by 17,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).