Abiomed (ABMD) Holder Marsico Capital Management Raised Stake by $1.81 Million as Stock Rose; Ipswich Investment Management Co Increases Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 67.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 20,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 51,705 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 30,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.89M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 106.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 6,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 12,285 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 5,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $193.01. About 413,092 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES 2019 GAAP OP. MARGIN 28% TO 30%; 16/05/2018 – Abiomed May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–(Abiomed) Heart Pump System Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 1,632 shares to 23,854 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 6,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,038 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger Anderson holds 0% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 5 shares. Cleararc has 0.06% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 8,576 shares in its portfolio. Ranger Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 19 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank stated it has 1,374 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H owns 1,762 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. House Lc holds 0.12% or 4,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,459 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Stanley holds 12,951 shares. Hilltop stated it has 0.22% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Nomura Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 6,472 shares. 8,524 were accumulated by Norinchukin Bank & Trust The. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.04% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). 6,432 are held by Mason Street Lc. Tekla Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 23,986 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Ltd reported 24,109 shares. 1832 Asset Lp invested in 3.44M shares or 0.85% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation reported 270,500 shares stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,269 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Grp holds 0.91% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 32,015 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bb&T reported 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bessemer Secs Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 3,250 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.1% or 4.83 million shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 0.06% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 267 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Com reported 4,726 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 3.14M shares. Gam Ag holds 0.04% or 13,169 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated accumulated 0% or 200 shares.