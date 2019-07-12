Abiomed (ABMD) Holder Biondo Investment Advisors Has Cut Stake; As First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $858,600

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, down from 65,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $261.95. About 325,853 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–(Abiomed) Heart Pump System Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES FY REV. $740.0M TO $770.0M, EST. $747.3M; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp

Analysts await Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 37.18% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.78 per share. ABMD’s profit will be $50.40 million for 61.20 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Abiomed, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 32,310 shares to 199,950 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $26.14 million activity. Shares for $8.44 million were sold by Weber David M on Friday, January 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 2,326 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested in 25,780 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 0.28% or 55,115 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 18,717 shares. Dorsey Wright Assoc holds 7,141 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Redwood Invests Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,496 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 81,622 shares. Twin holds 0.1% or 6,980 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Alpine Woods Investors accumulated 1,000 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 0.03% or 325 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd reported 1,069 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 1,170 shares. 400 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt.