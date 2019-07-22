Abingworth Llp Upped Sientra (SIEN) Position by $1.53 Million; Xencor (XNCR) Stake Lifted by Ecor1 Capital Llc

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97 million, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 359,956 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company's stock declined 38.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 817,143 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 61.44% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider Sullivan Keith J bought $119,997. $99,998 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) was bought by Little Paul Sean.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 54,682 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.11% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 0.01% or 27,526 shares. 1.13 million are owned by Vanguard Group Incorporated. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 29,399 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 2,263 shares. 136,322 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). 31,100 are held by Bridgeway Capital Inc. 35,252 were reported by Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 680 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 1,200 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 420,571 shares.

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news: Sientra to Release First Quarter Financial Results on May 8, 2019. Sientra® to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 12, 2019. Sientra responds to FDA warning letter; shares down 2% after hours. Sientra up 6% on no ban of textured breast implants.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 1.25 million shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fibrogen Inc by 1.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,382 shares, and cut its stake in Fibrogen Inc (Call).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity.

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news: Xencor: Multiple Data Readouts In Second Half Of 2019 For This 'Picks And Shovels' Play. Health Care Sector Update for 06/25/2019: XNCR,BPMX,AGN,ABBV,CNAT,NVS,HF.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Partners Llp reported 9,584 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 9,346 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company invested in 4,666 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Gp has 0.01% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 129,191 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 22,151 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.01% or 26,400 shares. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Management, Sweden-based fund reported 325,965 shares. 236,899 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Daiwa Group holds 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) or 358 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.01% stake. Cannell Peter B And Inc invested in 0.27% or 225,985 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 27,720 shares. 596,399 were reported by Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Bvf Il invested in 0% or 904 shares.