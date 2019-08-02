Abingworth Llp Upped Its Sientra (SIEN) Holding by $1.53 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Mitchell Group Has Lowered Its Stake

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 421,263 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 27,526 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 11,105 shares. Blair William And Il holds 19,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 1.59 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Management, Texas-based fund reported 31,100 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 45,358 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Inc has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 54,682 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 22,542 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0% or 421 shares in its portfolio. 1,200 were accumulated by First Manhattan. 285,056 were accumulated by Geode Limited Liability Co. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 127,537 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 280,290 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider Little Paul Sean bought $99,998. OBOYLE KEVIN C bought $50,002 worth of stock or 8,696 shares.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Corp has invested 1.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Capital City Tru Com Fl invested in 57,611 shares. Barbara Oil Com invested in 45,000 shares. First American Financial Bank owns 0.69% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 119,019 shares. Colrain Capital Limited Liability Co owns 1,075 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Uss Inv Mngmt Ltd has 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). L & S has 71,102 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Capital reported 3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 121,373 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. First Personal Fin Serv owns 19,248 shares. Segment Wealth Limited owns 49,567 shares. Moreover, Altfest L J & Company has 0.74% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 16,918 shares. Leavell Investment Management Inc owns 71,910 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advsrs Inc owns 0.48% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 625,901 shares. The Alabama-based 10 has invested 0.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

