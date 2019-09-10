Abingworth Llp Raised Sientra (SIEN) Stake by $1.53 Million; Court Place Advisors Lifted Its Markel (MKL) Stake by $318,400

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $8.43 during the last trading session, reaching $1168.61. About 25,041 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $6.62. About 745,177 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,800 activity.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. $50,002 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) was bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C on Friday, June 7. On Friday, June 7 the insider Little Paul Sean bought $99,998.

