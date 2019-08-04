Abingworth Llp Raised Sientra (SIEN) Holding by $1.53 Million; Stock Declined; Retrophin (RTRX) Stake Increased by Emory University

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 255,577 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 730,637 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN)

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity. Little Paul Sean bought $99,998 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Friday, June 7. 20,869 shares were bought by Sullivan Keith J, worth $119,997 on Friday, June 7.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Granite Point Capital Lp has 0.73% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 36,349 shares in its portfolio. 2.73M were reported by Blackstone Grp Ltd Partnership. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 35,991 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 611,099 shares. 1.41M are held by Bamco Inc Ny. Blair William & Il has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Quantum Cap holds 224,959 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 3,970 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 285,056 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.11% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 36,400 shares. Abingworth Llp invested 18.32% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 9,097 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $301,551 activity. ASELAGE STEVE sold 2,130 shares worth $45,667. Clague Laura had sold 2,033 shares worth $43,587 on Monday, February 11. The insider REED ELIZABETH E sold $37,927.