Abingworth Llp Position in Sientra (SIEN) Has Upped by $1.53 Million as Shares Declined; Highbridge Capital Management Increases Position in Zillow Group (Z)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 12,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 71,069 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 58,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.27. About 1.13M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Rev $299.9M; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Launches Home-Flipping Program in Phoenix and Las Vegas; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.26M market cap company. The stock increased 4.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 627,043 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity. $99,998 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) was bought by Little Paul Sean. Sullivan Keith J also bought $119,997 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Blackstone Gp LP invested in 2.73M shares. Gru Incorporated reported 15,017 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). 35,991 were reported by Stifel Corporation. 35,252 were reported by Fincl Bank Of America Corp De. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 181 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). United Service Automobile Association has 419,429 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 45,358 shares. Sns Financial Gru Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,000 shares. 421 were reported by Us Retail Bank De. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 138,785 shares.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 5,500 shares to 9,269 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 81,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,200 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (Call) (NYSE:EMR).

