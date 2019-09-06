Abingworth Llp Position in Sientra (SIEN) Has Boosted by $1.53 Million; Sandler Capital Management Increased Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as Share Price Rose

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 549,329 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 152.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 38,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 64,536 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.67M, up from 25,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $295.37. About 1.60 million shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 2,000 shares. D E Shaw holds 0.04% or 124,990 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,927 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bancshares Of Hawaii has invested 0.27% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Wheatland Advsr Inc accumulated 0.94% or 4,500 shares. First Natl Trust holds 0.77% or 28,179 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Ma holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 17.79M shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gabelli & Inv Advisers Inc holds 750 shares. 222,934 were accumulated by Us Financial Bank De. Moreover, Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.71% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 153,131 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Retail Bank has 0.51% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Ballentine Prtnrs Lc holds 5,246 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Security Bancorp Of So Dak accumulated 12,575 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 23,036 shares.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 8,150 shares to 281,101 shares, valued at $22.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (NYSE:CYH) by 2.96 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88M shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen Nv.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. OBOYLE KEVIN C bought $50,002 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Friday, June 7. $99,998 worth of stock was bought by Little Paul Sean on Friday, June 7.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Point Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.73% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 5,184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 27,526 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 45,358 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 26,000 shares in its portfolio. Bailard invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Abingworth Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.39 million shares. Granahan Inv Mgmt Ma invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 3,970 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 28,300 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 41,545 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% or 365,524 shares. Endurant Management Ltd Partnership reported 88,373 shares stake. D E Shaw Com Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). 54,682 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest.