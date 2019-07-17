Abingworth Llp Maintains Holding in Sientra (SIEN); As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Iberiabank Has Cut by $1.14 Million Its Stake

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 810,602 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 61.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 13,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,718 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 39,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.7. About 468,180 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 09/04/2018 – Depomed Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 16/03/2018 – RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS: RNB publishes prospectus and prepares listing of notes at Nasdaq Stockholm; 24/04/2018 – Afarak Group Shareholders Withdraw Support to Delist From Nasdaq Helsinki; 25/04/2018 – FOCUS-Shipping’s Baltic Exchange turns to grains, gas and even air freight; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq 1Q Rev $666M; 11/04/2018 – Entomo Farms Raises Series A Funding from Maple Leaf Foods for Expansion of Cricket Farm; 23/03/2018 – Nasdaq Breadth Weakens: Decliners, 200 Day MA; 19/04/2018 – Liberty Tax: Nasdaq Notifies Co. of Compliance With Listing Requirements Relating to Audit Committee Composition; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Foods Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Crius Issues Statement Regarding Announcement by JCP

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. Little Paul Sean bought 17,391 shares worth $99,998. On Friday, June 7 the insider Sullivan Keith J bought $119,997.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,800 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Utd Automobile Association invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Bamco, New York-based fund reported 1.41M shares. Bridgeway Management holds 31,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). American Intl Grp Inc Inc accumulated 15,017 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Lc has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Minnesota-based Sns Financial Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Citigroup Incorporated has 22,542 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 5,184 shares. Abingworth Ltd Liability Partnership owns 18.32% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 2.39 million shares. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). First Manhattan Communications holds 0% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 4,870 shares.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $198.85 million for 21.40 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $526,471 activity.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 737 shares to 5,323 shares, valued at $9.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).