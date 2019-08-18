Abingworth Llp Increases Stake in Sientra (SIEN); Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management LP Increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 525,042 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Echoes Saudi View That Oil Rally Won’t Hurt Demand; 09/03/2018 – $GS CEO Blankfein preparing exit by year end; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS PACT WITH N.Y., FED COVERS 2008-2013 CONDUCT; 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TAPS TECH BANKER RYAN AS NEW M&A AMERICAS CO-HEAD; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Moving UK Bankers to Frankfurt in Brexit ‘Dry Run’; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and the CIA? Gary Cohn was reportedly almost named top spymaster; 09/03/2018 – Bove bashed Goldman for taking a “staggering” amount of cash from the Federal Reserve during the crisis while failing to change its management style unlike peers; 12/04/2018 – Goldman and Pimco Warm to Battered Corporate Bonds. Some, Anyway; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs points out the S&P is following the “typical” path coming out of a double-digit correction outside of an economic recession and this implies a possible return to the old highs in a couple of months, with further upside toward the 3000 level on the S&P 500 later on

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. On Friday, June 7 OBOYLE KEVIN C bought $50,002 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 8,696 shares. The insider Sullivan Keith J bought $119,997.

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CNDT and DXC among midday losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sientra, Inc. Closes $115 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 08/09: (RKDA) (PBYI) (ALRM) Higher; (VRAY) (FTCH) (UBER) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Upgrades Sientra After FDA, Financing Concerns Ease – Benzinga” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Llc has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Tiaa Cref Investment Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Sns Financial Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth invested in 145 shares. 5,184 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 25,800 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Moreover, Bailard Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 19,400 shares. Blackstone Gru Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 2.73 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 36,349 shares. State Street Corp has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 420,571 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company holds 18,700 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 181 shares.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 839,055 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $15.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 150,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,457 shares, and cut its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU).