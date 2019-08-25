Abingworth Llp Increases Holding in Sientra (SIEN); Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Korea Investment Upped Its Stake

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 25,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.70 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.00% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 558,735 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sientra Inc (SIEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Sientra, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SIEN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CNDT and DXC among midday losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sientra (SIEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “45 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Com owns 365,524 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtn Com has 18,800 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 280,175 shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 0% or 77,432 shares. United Ser Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 419,429 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 25,800 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt accumulated 31,100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 36,349 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Blair William Il stated it has 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Blackstone Gp LP has 2.73M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Northern invested in 0% or 294,286 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 17,746 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. Another trade for 17,391 shares valued at $99,998 was made by Little Paul Sean on Friday, June 7. $119,997 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares were bought by Sullivan Keith J.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab has invested 0.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Qs Investors Ltd has 189,591 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Co has 31,353 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold & has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ballentine Prns Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,999 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt has invested 0.21% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.98% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Com reported 10,267 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 226,845 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Peoples Financial Services has invested 0.89% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). S R Schill has 2,914 shares. 597 were reported by Shine Invest Advisory Serv. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd owns 0.21% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,571 shares. Bbr Partners Ltd owns 40,991 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 14,710 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ABBV Options Traders React to Piper Jaffray Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “AbbVie’s Latest FDA Approval Is Its Most Important Immunology Win Since Humira – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs AbbVie’s Rinvoq rheumatoid arthritis; shares up 2% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Shares Rise on Strong Sales Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 55,000 shares worth $3.62 million on Wednesday, July 31. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.