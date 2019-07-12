Abingworth Llp Increased Stake in Sientra (SIEN); Delphi Management Has Cut Its Stake in Jp Morgan Chase And Co (JPM) as Stock Price Rose

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.09M market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 777,236 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 61.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase And Co (JPM) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 3,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,437 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 19,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $115.23. About 8.31M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN: SOUTHWEST’S U.S. FARE HIKE IS FIRST SINCE OCTOBER; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT FARE INCREASE COVERS ITS FULL DOMESTIC MARKET: JPMORGAN; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH SERVICES PMI AT 53.2 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 20/04/2018 – NATL BANK OF CANADA, JPM TEST QUORUM DEBT ISSUANCE APPLICATION; 10/04/2018 – JPMORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, NO TERMS; 17/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. 1,700 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.35B for 11.30 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. OBOYLE KEVIN C also bought $50,002 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Friday, June 7. 20,869 shares were bought by Sullivan Keith J, worth $119,997.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.