Abingworth Llp Holding in Sientra (SIEN) Has Increased by $1.53 Million as Stock Declined; Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Gmt Capital Lifted Stake

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.48M market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 650,441 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 29,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 470,346 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.09 million, up from 440,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 1.58M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp holds 257,565 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Barnett & Inc has 6,502 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gmt has 0.76% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 470,346 shares. American Assets Invest Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 56,370 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny has 0.07% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 9,100 shares. Bamco holds 172,089 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). National Pension Service holds 0.07% or 382,633 shares. Veritable Lp stated it has 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cwm Ltd Liability Co accumulated 28 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Hilton Management Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 2,221 shares. Advsrs Asset Management Inc holds 45,787 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.02M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Samlyn Ltd Liability Co reported 459,176 shares.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 380,700 shares to 2.51 million shares, valued at $68.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 186,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mgmt has 136,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 127,537 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 29,685 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). State Street Corporation reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 280,290 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 10,004 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 410,827 shares. Blair William & Il holds 19,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Jpmorgan Chase & Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Quantum Capital Management invested in 1.04% or 224,959 shares. Swiss National Bank reported 42,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 29,399 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Granite Point Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.73% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity. Little Paul Sean bought 17,391 shares worth $99,998. $50,002 worth of stock was bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C on Friday, June 7.