Abingworth Llp Has Upped Sientra (SIEN) Stake; Steven Madden LTD (SHOO) Shareholder Segall Bryant & Hamill Lowered Stake

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 146,590 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 61.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 30,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 116,978 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, down from 147,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Steven Madden Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 153,904 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.10% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden Appointed Mitchell S. Klipper to the Board; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.60 TO $2.67, EST. $2.68; 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden to Expand Board Size to 9 Members From 8, Effective April 2; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 7 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 22/04/2018 – DJ Steven Madden Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOO); 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Net Income Climbs 42%; 20/04/2018 – STEVE MADDEN CONTINUES TO SEE NET SALES UP 5% TO 7% IN FY 2018; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q EPS 50c; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.60 TO $2.67

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 4.23, from 5.14 in 2018Q4.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 8,911 shares to 137,024 shares, valued at $9.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Torm Plc by 68,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc N.

Analysts await Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. SHOO’s profit will be $36.04 million for 20.05 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Steven Madden, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity. Sullivan Keith J also bought $119,997 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Friday, June 7. $99,998 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares were bought by Little Paul Sean.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.