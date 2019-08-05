Abingworth Llp Has Lifted Sientra (SIEN) Position by $1.53 Million; Stock Declined; Pecaut & Company Lifted Its Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $326,646 as Share Value Rose

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 983,120 shares traded or 2.96% up from the average. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited holds 0% or 127,537 shares. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 143,683 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 29,685 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 211,590 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 29,399 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 483,176 shares stake. Sns Fincl Gru Inc Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Abingworth Limited Liability Partnership reported 18.32% stake. 18,700 are owned by Virtu Fincl Limited Liability. Utd Service Automobile Association owns 0.01% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 419,429 shares. Natl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Jump Trading Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 22,216 shares.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider OBOYLE KEVIN C bought $50,002. 17,391 shares valued at $99,998 were bought by Little Paul Sean on Friday, June 7.

