Abingworth Llp Has Increased Its Sientra (SIEN) Position; Hl Financial Services Stake in Quanta Svcs (PWR) Has Boosted by $4.08 Million as Stock Price Declined

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.00% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 558,735 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 83.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 110,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 242,638 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16 million, up from 132,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 1.77 million shares traded or 33.03% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 116,173 shares to 675,094 shares, valued at $24.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Etf (CIU) by 12,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,604 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity. Little Paul Sean also bought $99,998 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares. OBOYLE KEVIN C had bought 8,696 shares worth $50,002 on Friday, June 7.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.