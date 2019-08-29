Abingworth Llp Has Boosted Holding in Sientra (SIEN) by $1.53 Million; Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Hill (HRC) Stake by $1.61 Million; Stock Rose

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 15,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 135,262 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.32 million, down from 150,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $106.48. About 303,730 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.89M market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 310,424 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Co accumulated 1,200 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 143,683 shares. Birchview Cap LP holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 40,000 shares. Geode Capital accumulated 285,056 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 23,164 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,870 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 138,785 are held by Bancshares Of Ny Mellon. Hanson Mcclain reported 680 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 22,542 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 22,216 shares. Endurant Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.3% or 88,373 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co, a New York-based fund reported 183,186 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 5,184 shares. Paloma Partners Management Com holds 0% or 18,800 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. 17,391 shares were bought by Little Paul Sean, worth $99,998. On Friday, June 7 the insider OBOYLE KEVIN C bought $50,002.

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sientra Announces miraDry Leadership Transition Nasdaq:SIEN – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sientra Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:SIEN – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sientra (SIEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 08/08: (PBYI) (EIDX) (ALRM) Higher; (VRAY) (AMRN) (UBER) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sientra (SIEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc holds 28,611 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 78,539 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited holds 0.01% or 7,325 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Nordea Invest Management Ab invested in 51,359 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisors Asset holds 0.05% or 24,935 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 0% stake. Wellington Gru Incorporated Llp accumulated 5.62 million shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc owns 72,909 shares. Etrade Cap Lc holds 5,932 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Sio Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.28% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co reported 9,187 shares. Alyeska Inv Gp LP holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 353,929 shares. Bluestein R H & has 3,000 shares.