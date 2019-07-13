Ability Inc. (ABIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability Inc. 2 13.85 N/A -3.67 0.00 Clearfield Inc. 14 2.16 N/A 0.35 41.80

In table 1 we can see Ability Inc. and Clearfield Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ability Inc. and Clearfield Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.4% -52.1% Clearfield Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Volatility and Risk

Ability Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Clearfield Inc. has a 1.62 beta which is 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ability Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Clearfield Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9 and its Quick Ratio is 7.3. Clearfield Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ability Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.2% of Ability Inc. shares and 30.9% of Clearfield Inc. shares. Ability Inc.’s share held by insiders are 33.19%. Competitively, 17.4% are Clearfield Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ability Inc. -11.03% -26.28% -32.81% -57.14% -51.13% -32.1% Clearfield Inc. 0.42% -4.38% 7.77% 5.18% 24.31% 45.36%

For the past year Ability Inc. had bearish trend while Clearfield Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Clearfield Inc. beats Ability Inc.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.