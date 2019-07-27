Ability Inc. (ABIL) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability Inc. 2 11.59 N/A -3.67 0.00 Vocera Communications Inc. 33 4.54 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ability Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.4% -52.1% Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -10.6% -4.9%

Volatility and Risk

Ability Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vocera Communications Inc.’s 76.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ability Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Vocera Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Vocera Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ability Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ability Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ability Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vocera Communications Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively Vocera Communications Inc. has a consensus price target of $37.33, with potential upside of 44.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.2% of Ability Inc. shares and 0% of Vocera Communications Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 33.19% of Ability Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.8% are Vocera Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ability Inc. -11.03% -26.28% -32.81% -57.14% -51.13% -32.1% Vocera Communications Inc. -3.91% 7.76% 8.45% -6.33% 39.28% -13.85%

For the past year Vocera Communications Inc. has weaker performance than Ability Inc.

Summary

Vocera Communications Inc. beats Ability Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.