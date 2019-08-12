Ability Inc. (ABIL) and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) Comparison side by side

As Communication Equipment businesses, Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability Inc. 1 9.40 N/A -3.67 0.00 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 138 6.87 N/A 4.44 29.02

Table 1 demonstrates Ability Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.4% -52.1% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 143.1% 33.1%

Risk and Volatility

Ability Inc.’s current beta is 0.31 and it happens to be 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

Ability Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ability Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ability Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ability Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average target price of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is $106, which is potential -6.20% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ability Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7% and 21.5% respectively. Insiders held 33.19% of Ability Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 80.77% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ability Inc. -8.24% -15.42% -42.22% -61.39% -74.43% -58.95% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -5% -1.76% -24.16% 19.26% 55.04% 29.49%

For the past year Ability Inc. had bearish trend while Ubiquiti Networks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats Ability Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.