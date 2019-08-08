Ability Inc. (ABIL) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) Contrasting side by side

Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability Inc. 1 11.49 N/A -3.67 0.00 Pointer Telocation Ltd. 15 1.68 N/A 0.70 22.07

Demonstrates Ability Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.4% -52.1% Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

Ability Inc. has a 0.31 beta, while its volatility is 69.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s 0.51 beta is the reason why it is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ability Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ability Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ability Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ability Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Pointer Telocation Ltd. has a consensus target price of $19.75, with potential upside of 29.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7% of Ability Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68% of Pointer Telocation Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 33.19% of Ability Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18% are Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ability Inc. -8.24% -15.42% -42.22% -61.39% -74.43% -58.95% Pointer Telocation Ltd. 2.73% 1.18% 1.38% 14.47% 32.45% 27%

For the past year Ability Inc. has -58.95% weaker performance while Pointer Telocation Ltd. has 27% stronger performance.

Summary

Pointer Telocation Ltd. beats Ability Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products. The MRM segment offers asset tracking, fleet management, and SVR services. The RSA segment provides roadside assistance services, such as towing services, temporary vehicle replacement services, and mobile automobile repair services, as well as vehicle body work and replacement parts installation services; and emergency home repair and other services, such as household plumbing repair services for insurance companies, including installation, water damage repair, and replacement of water heaters. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.