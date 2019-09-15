Ability Inc. (ABIL) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7% of Ability Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 33.19% of Ability Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ability Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.40% -52.10% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Ability Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ability Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Ability Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ability Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.96 2.71

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 70.67%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ability Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ability Inc. -8.24% -15.42% -42.22% -61.39% -74.43% -58.95% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Ability Inc. has -58.95% weaker performance while Ability Inc.’s peers have 33.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ability Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Ability Inc.’s rivals have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ability Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ability Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Ability Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.31. Competitively, Ability Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ability Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Ability Inc.’s competitors beat Ability Inc.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.