Ability Inc. (ABIL) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability Inc. 1 9.71 N/A -3.67 0.00 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 25 0.97 N/A 0.62 48.08

In table 1 we can see Ability Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ability Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.4% -52.1% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0.00% 5.1% 3%

Volatility and Risk

Ability Inc. has a 0.31 beta, while its volatility is 69.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1.46 beta which is 46.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ability Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ability Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ability Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ability Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s consensus target price is $38, while its potential upside is 42.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7% of Ability Inc. shares and 88% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares. Ability Inc.’s share held by insiders are 33.19%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ability Inc. -8.24% -15.42% -42.22% -61.39% -74.43% -58.95% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 5.01% 4.24% 27.73% 19.18% -9.9% 22.27%

For the past year Ability Inc. has -58.95% weaker performance while Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has 22.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. beats Ability Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.